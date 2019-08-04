Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 2.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.94.

ADI traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $982,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,365.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

