Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.7% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 16.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 130,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Amphenol by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

