AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $97.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research restated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shares of AME traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.13. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $783,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $5,073,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,936,112 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $134,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,081,000 after buying an additional 823,704 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $49,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 332.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after buying an additional 336,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 271.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 328,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

