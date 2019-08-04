Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABCB. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.