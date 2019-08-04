American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 252,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,423. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 47.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Superconductor by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 82,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Superconductor by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 413.6% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

