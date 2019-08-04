American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock worth $22,910,322 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.