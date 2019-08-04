American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 21st

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the airline on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

American Airlines Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

AAL opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 768,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,395.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,928.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

