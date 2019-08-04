America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Stock Position Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,700. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.16. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

