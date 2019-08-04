Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. Ameren also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.40.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.