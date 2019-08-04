AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,771,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,844,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,743,340. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

