Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 160.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,101,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 7,071,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

