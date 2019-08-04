Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after buying an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,221,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,713,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $15.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,682. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,136.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,068 shares of company stock worth $2,487,718 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

