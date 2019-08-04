Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Allergan accounts for about 1.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 108.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.95 price target for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.48.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

