Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alkermes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.70.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. 1,032,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -318.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $144,479.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,926.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,080. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.