Aladdin Hits Market Capitalization of $16.18 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and $8.73 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, TOPBTC and BitForex. During the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,573.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.16 or 0.01985836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.38 or 0.02971375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00824222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00785592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00585839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00154504 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,394,580,548 tokens.

Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com . The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BITKER, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

