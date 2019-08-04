Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

TSE:ASR opened at C$5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.64. Alacer Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$5.69.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

