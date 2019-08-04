Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Cap of $31,385.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $31,385.00 and $121.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $222.45 or 0.02027558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

