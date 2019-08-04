Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 46,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,517. Airgain has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James K. Sims sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $62,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,428 shares of company stock valued at $503,485 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

