Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

