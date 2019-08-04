Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €9.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.50 ($12.21).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €9.83 ($11.43) on Wednesday. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.59.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

