Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGRX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,381.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.