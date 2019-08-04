AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut AFLAC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.96.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $143,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,604 shares of company stock worth $8,184,068. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 48,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

