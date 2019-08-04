Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ GNMX remained flat at $$0.16 on Thursday. 277,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aevi Genomic Medicine
Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.
