Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GNMX remained flat at $$0.16 on Thursday. 277,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 675.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,994 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

