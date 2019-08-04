AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23. AdvanSix has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $41.45.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $345.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Sansone acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $109,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,861 shares in the company, valued at $516,225.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,492.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in AdvanSix by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

