Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 60,209,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,749,428. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock worth $31,793,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,726 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $55,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,245,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,826,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

