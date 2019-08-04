Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.
Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 60,209,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,749,428. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock worth $31,793,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,726 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $55,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,245,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,826,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
