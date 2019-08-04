Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,209,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,749,428. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at $67,176,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock valued at $31,793,994. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after buying an additional 136,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

