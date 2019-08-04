AdultChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. AdultChain has a market capitalization of $16,026.00 and $30.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdultChain has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AdultChain coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AdultChain Profile

AdultChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdultChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

