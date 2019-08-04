Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.70.

ADBE stock opened at $293.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.34. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

