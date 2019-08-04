Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,752,453,000 after acquiring an additional 213,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,640,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,833,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,473,000 after acquiring an additional 143,157 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,621,000 after acquiring an additional 524,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,442,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $719,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.71. 3,400,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.