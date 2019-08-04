ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 688 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

