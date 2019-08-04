ADAMANT Messenger Trading Down 6.7% This Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,206,158 coins and its circulating supply is 82,064,148 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

