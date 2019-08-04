Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics from $66.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

ACER traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 88,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,239. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

