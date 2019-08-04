Absolute 1-Day Volume Tops $117.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Absolute coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market capitalization of $46,354.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Absolute has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,011,093 coins and its circulating supply is 12,478,801 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

