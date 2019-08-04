ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Trading Down 2.9%

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $197.81 and last traded at $198.89, approximately 43,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 345,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,924,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 41.6% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 92,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

