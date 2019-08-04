Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Lindsay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $292,656.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,368.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,903. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,115,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,655,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,377,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,600,000 after purchasing an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,634,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.