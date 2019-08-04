8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Cut to “Sell” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.11.
Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in 8X8 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,193,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after buying an additional 86,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
