8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Cut to “Sell” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in 8X8 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,193,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after buying an additional 86,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

