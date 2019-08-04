$733.20 Million in Sales Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce $733.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $774.40 million and the lowest is $691.99 million. Southwest Gas reported sales of $670.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

SWX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. 201,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,915. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $29,116.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 189.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

