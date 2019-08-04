$7.94 Million in Sales Expected for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post $7.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.58 million and the lowest is $7.40 million. CryoPort posted sales of $4.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year sales of $34.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $36.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.73 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $58.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 505,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,229 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CryoPort by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 156,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,038. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.67 million, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.82.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

