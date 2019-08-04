$593.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $593.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $584.29 million and the highest is $599.90 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $514.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $302,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 462,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,061. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.