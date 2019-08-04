$500.34 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to post sales of $500.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.30 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $531.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 182,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX Flow has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $54.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 630,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 360,400 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.