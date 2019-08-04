3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDD. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded 3D Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 1,328,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vyomesh Joshi bought 29,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $245,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. CWM LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 823.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 5,693.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in 3D Systems by 144.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in 3D Systems by 63.6% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $130,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

