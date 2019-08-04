$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $3.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $13.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. 5,598,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,418. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

