$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Crown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $607,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,830.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. Crown has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.