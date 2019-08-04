2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on 2U from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 2U from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.08.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $881.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $90.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,228.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,922.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock worth $356,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $101,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,375 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 171.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 886,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 2U by 53.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 884,527 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 57.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,518,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

