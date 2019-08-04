1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Tops $34.81 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 53.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $522,246.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00049177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001186 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000132 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,706 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

