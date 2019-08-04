175,460 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,125,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,857,909 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.29.

