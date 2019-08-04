1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.54.

FLWS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. 243,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,125. Company insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.