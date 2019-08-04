$0.81 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 775,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.56. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 1,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.