$0.52 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. First Busey reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Busey stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 70,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. First Busey has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $29,515.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King purchased 48,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $1,312,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at $197,388.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,602. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Busey by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Busey by 474.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in First Busey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Busey in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

