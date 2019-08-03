Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $9.00 at Wedbush

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22. Zynga has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $252,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,020.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,298 shares of company stock worth $991,435 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

